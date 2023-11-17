Le canzoni di Natale più famose? Inviacele per l'iniziativa "Caro Babbo Natale la Canto per Bene"

Il Natale si avvicina e con lui l'iniziativa del Gruppo Netweek dal titolo "Caro Babbo Natale" con una novità: "La CANTO per BENE". Scegliete la canzone di Natale che preferite, registrate un breve video mentre la cantate, da soli o in compagnia, aggiungete un tocco personale e inviatelo al nostro quotidiano online: via mail scrivendo a lacantoperbene@netweek.it oppure via whatsapp al numero 350.1053930.

A partire dal 27 novembre, per quattro settimane, tutti i vostri video saranno condivisi sul nostro portale PrimaComo, su tutti i siti di informazione Prima del gruppo Netweek, sui canali social e sul sito dell’iniziativa. In più, per questa edizione anche noi vogliamo rendere tutto più speciale facendo del bene anche al prossimo, sostenendo i progetti della Andrea Bocelli Foundation.

Ecco qualche spunto per aiutarvi a scegliere il brano da far sentire a gran voce nei vostri video!

Le cinque canzoni natalizie più famose in inglese

All I Want for Christmas Is You Last Christmas Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Jingle Bells We Wish You a Merry Christmas

All I Want for Christmas Is You

Mariah Carey, 1994

I don't want a lot for Christmas

There is just one thing I need

I don't care about the presents underneath the Christmas tree

I just want you for my own

More than you could ever know

Make my wish come true

All I want for Christmas is you

Yeah

I don't want a lot for Christmas

There is just one thing I need (and I)

Don't care about the presents underneath the Christmas tree

I don't need to hang my stocking there upon the fireplace

Santa Claus won't make me happy with a toy on Christmas Day

I just want you for my own

More than you could ever know

Make my wish come true

All I want for Christmas is you

You, baby

Oh, I won't ask for much this Christmas

I won't even wish for snow (and I)

I'm just gonna keep on waiting underneath the mistletoe

I won't make a list and send it to the North Pole for Saint Nick

I won't even stay awake to hear those magic reindeer click

'Cause I just want you here tonight

Holding on to me so tight

What more can I do?

Oh, baby, all I want for Christmas is you

You, baby

Oh-oh, all the lights are shining so brightly everywhere (so brightly, baby)

And the sound of children's laughter fills the air (oh, oh, yeah)

And everyone is singing (oh, yeah)

I hear those sleigh bells ringing

Santa, won't you bring me the one I really need? (Yeah, oh)

Won't you please bring my baby to me?

Oh, I don't want a lot for Christmas

This is all I'm asking for

I just wanna see my baby standing right outside my door

Oh, I just want you for my own

More than you could ever know

Make my wish come true

Oh, baby, all I want for Christmas is you

You, baby

All I want for Christmas is you, baby

All I want for Christmas is you, baby

All I want for Christmas is you, baby

All I want for Christmas (all I really want) is you, baby

All I want (I want) for Christmas (all I really want) is you, baby

Last Christmas

Wham!, 1984

Last Christmas I gave you my heart

But the very next day you gave it away

This year, to save me from tears

I'll give it to someone special

Last Christmas I gave you my heart

But the very next day you gave it away

This year, to save me from tears

I'll give it to someone special

Once bitten and twice shy

I keep my distance, but you still catch my eye

Tell me baby, do you recognize me?

Well, it's been a year, it doesn't surprise me

Happy Christmas, I wrapped it up and sent it

With a note saying "I love you", I meant it

Now I know what a fool I've been

But if you kissed me now, I know you'd fool me again

Last Christmas I gave you my heart

But the very next day you gave it away

This year, to save me from tears

I'll give it to someone special

Last Christmas I gave you my heart

But the very next day you gave it away

This year, to save me from tears

I'll give it to someone special

Ooh

Oh, oh, baby

A crowded room, friends with tired eyes

I'm hiding from you and your soul of ice

My God, I thought you were someone to rely on

Me? I guess I was a shoulder to cry on

A face on a lover with a fire in his heart

A man under cover, but you tore me apart

Oh, oh now I've found a real love

You'll never fool me again

Last Christmas I gave you my heart

But the very next day you gave it away

This year, to save me from tears

I'll give it to someone special, special

Last Christmas I gave you my heart

But the very next day you gave it away

This year, to save me from tears

I'll give it to someone special

Special

A face on a lover with a fire in his heart (I gave you mine)

A man under cover but you tore him apart

Maybe next year I'll give it to someone

I'll give it to someone special

Special

So long

Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!

Dean Martin, 1945

Oh, the weather outside is frightful

But the fire is so delightful

And since we've no place to go

Let it snow! Let it snow! Let it snow!

Man it doesn't show signs of stopping

And I brought me some corn for popping

The lights are turned way down low

Let it snow! Let it snow!

When we finally kiss goodnight

How I'll hate going out in the storm

But if you'll really hold me tight

All the way home I'll be warm

And the fire is slowly dying

And, my dear, we're still goodbying

But as long as you'd love me so

Let it snow! Let it snow and snow!

When we finally kiss goodnight

How I'll hate going out in the storm

But if you really grab me tight

All the way home I'll be warm

Oh, the fire is slowly dying

And, my dear, we're still goodbying

But as long as you'd love me so

Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow!

Jingle Bells

James Pierpont, 1857

Dashing through the snow on a one-horse open sleigh,

Over the fields we go, laughing all the way.

Bells on bobtail ring, making spirits bright,

Oh what fun to ride and sing a sleighing song tonight!

Chorus (after each verse):

O Jingle bells, jingle bells, jingle all the way,

O, what fun it is to ride on a one-horse open sleigh.

A day or two ago I thought I’d take a ride,

And soon Miss Fannie Bright was seated at my side.

The horse was lean and lank, misfortune seemed his lot,

We got into a drifted bank and then we got upsot.

A day or two ago, a story I must tell:

I went out on the snow and on my arse I fell;

A gent was riding by on a one-horse open sleigh,

He laughed as I there sprawling lay but quickly rode away.

Now while the ground is white, go it while you’re young,

Take the girls tonight and sing this sleighing song.

Just get a bobtailed bay, two-forty as his speed,

And hitch him to an open sleigh and crack! you’ll take the lead

We Wish You a Merry Christmas

We wish you a merry Christmas

We wish you a merry Christmas

We wish you a merry Christmas

And a happy new year

We wish you a merry Christmas

We wish you a merry Christmas

We wish you a merry Christmas

And a happy new year

Good tidings we bring

To you and your kin

Good tidings for Christmas

And a happy new year

We wish you a merry Christmas

We wish you a merry Christmas

We wish you a merry Christmas

And a happy new year

Now bring us a figgy pudding

Now bring us a figgy pudding

Now bring us a figgy pudding

And bring some out here

Now bring us a figgy pudding

Now bring us a figgy pudding

Now bring us a figgy pudding

Then bring some out here

Good tidings we bring

To you and your kin

Good tidings for Christmas

And a happy new year

Now bring us a figgy pudding

Now bring us a figgy pudding

Now bring us a figgy pudding

And bring some out here

For we all like figgy pudding

For we all like figgy pudding

For we all like figgy pudding

So bring some out here

For we all like figgy pudding

For we all like figgy pudding

For we all like figgy pudding

So bring some out here

Good tidings we bring

To you and your kin

Good tidings for Christmas

And a happy new year

For we all like figgy pudding

For we all like figgy pudding

For we all like figgy pudding

So bring some out here

And we won't go until we got some

And we won't go until we got some

And we won't go until we got some

So bring some out here

And we won't go until we got some

And we won't go until we got some

And we won't go until we got some

So bring some out here

Good tidings we bring

To you and your kin

Good tidings for Christmas

And a happy new year

Good tidings for Christmas

And a happy new year

Le cinque canzoni natalizie più famose in italiano

Tu scendi dalle stelle Astro del ciel Bianco Natale Caro Gesù Bambino Adeste fideles (1743)

Tu scendi dalle stelle

Tu scendi dalle stelle, o re del cielo

E vieni in una grotta al freddo e al gelo

E vieni in una grotta al freddo e al gelo

O bambino, mio divino, io ti vedo qui a tremar

O Dio beato

Ah, quanto ti costò l'averci amato

Ah, quanto ti costò l'averci amato

A te che sei del mondo il Creatore

Mancano panni e fuoco, mio Signore

Mancano panni e fuoco, mio Signore

Caro eletto pargoletto, quanta questa povertà

Più m'innamora

Giacché ti fece amor povero ancora

Giacché ti fece amor povero ancora

Astro del ciel

Astro del ciel, pargol divin,

Mite agnello, redentor,

Tu che i vati da lungi sognar,

Tu che angeliche voci annunziar,

Luce dona alle menti,

Pace infondi nei cuor

Luce dona alle menti,

Pace infondi nei cuor

Bianco Natale

Col bianco tuo candor, neve

Sai dar la gioia ad ogni cuor

È Natale ancora, la grande festa

Che sa tutti conquistar

Un canto vien dal ciel, lento

E con la neve dona a noi

Un Natale pieno d'amor

Un Natale di felicità

I'm dreamin' of a white Christmas

Just like the ones I used to know

Where the treetops glisten and children listen

To hear sleigh bells in the snow

E viene giù dal ciel, lento

Un dolce canto ammaliator

Dalle stelle fino a quaggiù

È Natale, non soffrire più

Mai più, mai più, mai più

Dreamin' of Christmas time

Dreamin' of a white Christmas

Dreamin' of Christmas time

Dreamin' of a white Christmas

Dalle stelle fino a quaggiù

È Natale, non soffrire più, più, più

È Natale, non soffrire più

Caro Gesù Bambino

Caro Gesù bambino

Tu che sei tanto buono

Fammi questo piacer

Lascia una volta il cielo

E vieni a giocar

A giocare con me

Lo sai, il babbo è povero

Ed io non ho giocattoli

Sono un babino buono

Come lo fosti tu

Vedrai, però, se vieni

Noi ci divertiremo

Anche senza balocchi

Vieni, bambin Gesù

Adeste fideles (1743)

Venite, fedeli, lieti e trionfanti,

venite, venite a Betlemme.

Nasce per noi Cristo Salvatore.

Venite adoriamo (tre)

il Signore Gesù.

La luce del mondo brilla in una grotta:

la fede ci guida a Betlemme.

Nasce per noi Cristo Salvatore.

Venite adoriamo (ter)

il Signore Gesù.

La notte risplende, tutto il mondo attende:

seguiamo i pastori a Betlemme.

Nasce per noi Cristo Salvatore.

Venite adoriamo (tre)

il Signore Gesù.

Il Figlio di Dio, Re dell’universo,

si è fatto bambino a Betlemme.

Nasce per noi Cristo Salvatore.

Venite adoriamo (tre)

il Signore Gesù.

Sia gloria nei cieli, pace sulla terra

un angelo annuncia a Betlemme.

Nasce per noi Cristo Salvatore.

Venite adoriamo (tre)

il Signore Gesù.