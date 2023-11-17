Le canzoni di Natale più famose? Inviacele per l'iniziativa "Caro Babbo Natale la Canto per Bene"
Qualche spunto per scegliere la canzone di Natale che preferite per "Caro Babbo Natale La canto per bene", un progetto che sosterrà la Fondazione Andrea Bocelli e che vi vedrà protagonisti sui nostri siti e canali social
Il Natale si avvicina e con lui l'iniziativa del Gruppo Netweek dal titolo "Caro Babbo Natale" con una novità: "La CANTO per BENE". Scegliete la canzone di Natale che preferite, registrate un breve video mentre la cantate, da soli o in compagnia, aggiungete un tocco personale e inviatelo al nostro quotidiano online: via mail scrivendo a lacantoperbene@netweek.it oppure via whatsapp al numero 350.1053930.
A partire dal 27 novembre, per quattro settimane, tutti i vostri video saranno condivisi sul nostro portale PrimaComo, su tutti i siti di informazione Prima del gruppo Netweek, sui canali social e sul sito dell’iniziativa. In più, per questa edizione anche noi vogliamo rendere tutto più speciale facendo del bene anche al prossimo, sostenendo i progetti della Andrea Bocelli Foundation.
Ecco qualche spunto per aiutarvi a scegliere il brano da far sentire a gran voce nei vostri video!
Le cinque canzoni natalizie più famose in inglese
- All I Want for Christmas Is You
- Last Christmas
- Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!
- Jingle Bells
- We Wish You a Merry Christmas
All I Want for Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey, 1994
I don't want a lot for Christmas
There is just one thing I need
I don't care about the presents underneath the Christmas tree
I just want you for my own
More than you could ever know
Make my wish come true
All I want for Christmas is you
Yeah
I don't want a lot for Christmas
There is just one thing I need (and I)
Don't care about the presents underneath the Christmas tree
I don't need to hang my stocking there upon the fireplace
Santa Claus won't make me happy with a toy on Christmas Day
I just want you for my own
More than you could ever know
Make my wish come true
All I want for Christmas is you
You, baby
Oh, I won't ask for much this Christmas
I won't even wish for snow (and I)
I'm just gonna keep on waiting underneath the mistletoe
I won't make a list and send it to the North Pole for Saint Nick
I won't even stay awake to hear those magic reindeer click
'Cause I just want you here tonight
Holding on to me so tight
What more can I do?
Oh, baby, all I want for Christmas is you
You, baby
Oh-oh, all the lights are shining so brightly everywhere (so brightly, baby)
And the sound of children's laughter fills the air (oh, oh, yeah)
And everyone is singing (oh, yeah)
I hear those sleigh bells ringing
Santa, won't you bring me the one I really need? (Yeah, oh)
Won't you please bring my baby to me?
Oh, I don't want a lot for Christmas
This is all I'm asking for
I just wanna see my baby standing right outside my door
Oh, I just want you for my own
More than you could ever know
Make my wish come true
Oh, baby, all I want for Christmas is you
You, baby
All I want for Christmas is you, baby
All I want for Christmas is you, baby
All I want for Christmas is you, baby
All I want for Christmas (all I really want) is you, baby
All I want (I want) for Christmas (all I really want) is you, baby
Last Christmas
Wham!, 1984
Last Christmas I gave you my heart
But the very next day you gave it away
This year, to save me from tears
I'll give it to someone special
Last Christmas I gave you my heart
But the very next day you gave it away
This year, to save me from tears
I'll give it to someone special
Once bitten and twice shy
I keep my distance, but you still catch my eye
Tell me baby, do you recognize me?
Well, it's been a year, it doesn't surprise me
Happy Christmas, I wrapped it up and sent it
With a note saying "I love you", I meant it
Now I know what a fool I've been
But if you kissed me now, I know you'd fool me again
Last Christmas I gave you my heart
But the very next day you gave it away
This year, to save me from tears
I'll give it to someone special
Last Christmas I gave you my heart
But the very next day you gave it away
This year, to save me from tears
I'll give it to someone special
Ooh
Oh, oh, baby
A crowded room, friends with tired eyes
I'm hiding from you and your soul of ice
My God, I thought you were someone to rely on
Me? I guess I was a shoulder to cry on
A face on a lover with a fire in his heart
A man under cover, but you tore me apart
Oh, oh now I've found a real love
You'll never fool me again
Last Christmas I gave you my heart
But the very next day you gave it away
This year, to save me from tears
I'll give it to someone special, special
Last Christmas I gave you my heart
But the very next day you gave it away
This year, to save me from tears
I'll give it to someone special
Special
A face on a lover with a fire in his heart (I gave you mine)
A man under cover but you tore him apart
Maybe next year I'll give it to someone
I'll give it to someone special
Special
So long
Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!
Dean Martin, 1945
Oh, the weather outside is frightful
But the fire is so delightful
And since we've no place to go
Let it snow! Let it snow! Let it snow!
Man it doesn't show signs of stopping
And I brought me some corn for popping
The lights are turned way down low
Let it snow! Let it snow!
When we finally kiss goodnight
How I'll hate going out in the storm
But if you'll really hold me tight
All the way home I'll be warm
And the fire is slowly dying
And, my dear, we're still goodbying
But as long as you'd love me so
Let it snow! Let it snow and snow!
When we finally kiss goodnight
How I'll hate going out in the storm
But if you really grab me tight
All the way home I'll be warm
Oh, the fire is slowly dying
And, my dear, we're still goodbying
But as long as you'd love me so
Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow!
Jingle Bells
James Pierpont, 1857
Dashing through the snow on a one-horse open sleigh,
Over the fields we go, laughing all the way.
Bells on bobtail ring, making spirits bright,
Oh what fun to ride and sing a sleighing song tonight!
Chorus (after each verse):
O Jingle bells, jingle bells, jingle all the way,
O, what fun it is to ride on a one-horse open sleigh.
A day or two ago I thought I’d take a ride,
And soon Miss Fannie Bright was seated at my side.
The horse was lean and lank, misfortune seemed his lot,
We got into a drifted bank and then we got upsot.
A day or two ago, a story I must tell:
I went out on the snow and on my arse I fell;
A gent was riding by on a one-horse open sleigh,
He laughed as I there sprawling lay but quickly rode away.
Now while the ground is white, go it while you’re young,
Take the girls tonight and sing this sleighing song.
Just get a bobtailed bay, two-forty as his speed,
And hitch him to an open sleigh and crack! you’ll take the lead
We Wish You a Merry Christmas
We wish you a merry Christmas
We wish you a merry Christmas
We wish you a merry Christmas
And a happy new year
We wish you a merry Christmas
We wish you a merry Christmas
We wish you a merry Christmas
And a happy new year
Good tidings we bring
To you and your kin
Good tidings for Christmas
And a happy new year
We wish you a merry Christmas
We wish you a merry Christmas
We wish you a merry Christmas
And a happy new year
Now bring us a figgy pudding
Now bring us a figgy pudding
Now bring us a figgy pudding
And bring some out here
Now bring us a figgy pudding
Now bring us a figgy pudding
Now bring us a figgy pudding
Then bring some out here
Good tidings we bring
To you and your kin
Good tidings for Christmas
And a happy new year
Now bring us a figgy pudding
Now bring us a figgy pudding
Now bring us a figgy pudding
And bring some out here
For we all like figgy pudding
For we all like figgy pudding
For we all like figgy pudding
So bring some out here
For we all like figgy pudding
For we all like figgy pudding
For we all like figgy pudding
So bring some out here
Good tidings we bring
To you and your kin
Good tidings for Christmas
And a happy new year
For we all like figgy pudding
For we all like figgy pudding
For we all like figgy pudding
So bring some out here
And we won't go until we got some
And we won't go until we got some
And we won't go until we got some
So bring some out here
And we won't go until we got some
And we won't go until we got some
And we won't go until we got some
So bring some out here
Good tidings we bring
To you and your kin
Good tidings for Christmas
And a happy new year
Good tidings for Christmas
And a happy new year
Le cinque canzoni natalizie più famose in italiano
- Tu scendi dalle stelle
- Astro del ciel
- Bianco Natale
- Caro Gesù Bambino
- Adeste fideles (1743)
Tu scendi dalle stelle
Tu scendi dalle stelle, o re del cielo
E vieni in una grotta al freddo e al gelo
E vieni in una grotta al freddo e al gelo
O bambino, mio divino, io ti vedo qui a tremar
O Dio beato
Ah, quanto ti costò l'averci amato
Ah, quanto ti costò l'averci amato
A te che sei del mondo il Creatore
Mancano panni e fuoco, mio Signore
Mancano panni e fuoco, mio Signore
Caro eletto pargoletto, quanta questa povertà
Più m'innamora
Giacché ti fece amor povero ancora
Giacché ti fece amor povero ancora
Astro del ciel
Astro del ciel, pargol divin,
Mite agnello, redentor,
Tu che i vati da lungi sognar,
Tu che angeliche voci annunziar,
Luce dona alle menti,
Pace infondi nei cuor
Luce dona alle menti,
Pace infondi nei cuor
Bianco Natale
Col bianco tuo candor, neve
Sai dar la gioia ad ogni cuor
È Natale ancora, la grande festa
Che sa tutti conquistar
Un canto vien dal ciel, lento
E con la neve dona a noi
Un Natale pieno d'amor
Un Natale di felicità
I'm dreamin' of a white Christmas
Just like the ones I used to know
Where the treetops glisten and children listen
To hear sleigh bells in the snow
E viene giù dal ciel, lento
Un dolce canto ammaliator
Dalle stelle fino a quaggiù
È Natale, non soffrire più
Mai più, mai più, mai più
Dreamin' of Christmas time
Dreamin' of a white Christmas
Dreamin' of Christmas time
Dreamin' of a white Christmas
Dalle stelle fino a quaggiù
È Natale, non soffrire più, più, più
È Natale, non soffrire più
Caro Gesù Bambino
Caro Gesù bambino
Tu che sei tanto buono
Fammi questo piacer
Lascia una volta il cielo
E vieni a giocar
A giocare con me
Lo sai, il babbo è povero
Ed io non ho giocattoli
Sono un babino buono
Come lo fosti tu
Vedrai, però, se vieni
Noi ci divertiremo
Anche senza balocchi
Vieni, bambin Gesù
Adeste fideles (1743)
Venite, fedeli, lieti e trionfanti,
venite, venite a Betlemme.
Nasce per noi Cristo Salvatore.
Venite adoriamo (tre)
il Signore Gesù.
La luce del mondo brilla in una grotta:
la fede ci guida a Betlemme.
Nasce per noi Cristo Salvatore.
Venite adoriamo (ter)
il Signore Gesù.
La notte risplende, tutto il mondo attende:
seguiamo i pastori a Betlemme.
Nasce per noi Cristo Salvatore.
Venite adoriamo (tre)
il Signore Gesù.
Il Figlio di Dio, Re dell’universo,
si è fatto bambino a Betlemme.
Nasce per noi Cristo Salvatore.
Venite adoriamo (tre)
il Signore Gesù.
Sia gloria nei cieli, pace sulla terra
un angelo annuncia a Betlemme.
Nasce per noi Cristo Salvatore.
Venite adoriamo (tre)
il Signore Gesù.