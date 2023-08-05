Basket Divisone Regionale 1: si parte il 29 settembre con un derby Appiano Gentile-Inverigo

Pubblicato il calendario provvisorio del girone Centro D 2023/24.

L'1 ottobre Morbegno-Erba, Tirano-Villa Guardia e Cucciago Bulls-Civatese

Il comitato Fip Lombardia ha pubblicato il calendario provvisorio del campionato di basket Divisione regionale 1 2023/24 che nel girone Centro D vedrà al via anche le cinque squadre lariane Cucciago Bulls, Le Bocce Erba, Indipendente Appiano Gentile e le due neopromosse Gigante Inverigo e GS Villa Guardia.

Il torneo si aprirà il 29 settembre subito con un derby Appiano-Inverigo mentre il 1 ottobre Cucciago debutterà in casa contro Civate e in trasferta Erba e Villa Guardia in Valtellina rispettivamente a Morbegno e Tirano. La regular season si chiuderà il 10 marzo 2024.

Il calendario di regular season delle 5 squadre lariane

1° turno: Appiano-Inverigo (and 29/9, rit 15/12), Cucciago-Civatese (and 1/10, rit 15/12), Tirano-Villa Guardia (and 1/10, rit 15/12), Morbegno-Erba (and 1/10, rit 17/12)

2° turno: Erba-Appiano (and 8/10, rit 5/01), Mandello-Cucciago (and 6/10, rit 7/01 ), Villa Guardia-Morbegno (and 6/10, rit 7/01 ), Inverigo-Sondrio (and 6/10, rit 7/01 )

3° turno: Sondrio-Appiano (and 15/10, rit 12/01 ), Cucciago-Villa Guardia (and 15/10, rit 12/01 ), Inverigo-Civatese (and 13/10, rit 12/01 ), Mandello-Erba (and 3/10, rit 14/01 )

4° turno: Appiano-Tirano (and 20/9, rit 21/01), Cucciago-Rovagnate (and 22/10, rit 19/01), Villa Guardia-Mandello (and 20/10, rit 19/01), Erba-Nibionno (and 22/10, rit 21/01), Morbegno-Inverigo (and 22/10, rit 19/01)

5° turno: Appiano-Morbegno (and 27/9, rit 28/01), Nibionno-Cucciago (and 29/10, rit 28/01), Inverigo-Villa Guardia (and 27/10, rit 26/01), Tirano-Erba (and 29/10, rit 28/01)

6° turno: Inverigo-Rovagnate (and 3/11, rit 2/02), Cucciago-Appiano (and 5/11, rit 2/02), Villa Guardia-Erba (and 3/11, rit 4/02)

7° turno: Appiano-Rovagnate (and 10/11, rit 9/02), Erba-Cucciago (and 12/10, rit 11/02), Sondrio-Villa Guardia (and 12/10, rit 9/02), Mandello-Inverigo (and 10/11, rit 9/02)

8° turno: Appiano-Civatese (and 17/11, rit 16/02), Tirano-Cucciago (and 19/11, rit 18/02), Villa Guardia-Nibionno (and 17/11, rit 18/02), Erba-Inverigo (and 19/10, rit 16/02)

9° turno: Mandello-Appiano (and 24/11, rit 23/02), Cucciago-Morbegno (and 26/10, rit 25/02), Civatese-Villa Guardia (and 24/11, rit 23/02), Rovagnate-Erba (and 24/10, rit 25/02), Inverigo-Tirano (and 24/10, rit 25/02)

10° turno: Nibionno-Appiano (and 3/12, rit 1/03), Cucciago-Inverigo (and 3/12, rit 1/03), Villa Guardia-Rovagnate (and 1/12, rit 1/03), Erba-Sondrio (and 3/12, rit 3/03)

11° turno: Appiano- Villa Guardia (and 8/12, rit 8/03), Sondrio-Cucciago (and 10/12, rit 10/03), Inverigo-Nibionno (and 8/10, rit 10/03), Civatese-Erba (and 8/10, rit 10/03)

Girone: CENTRO D

001820 SPORTIVA SONDRIO - SONDRIO (SONDRIO)

050597 IL GIGANTE INVERIGO - INVERIGO (COMO)

007661 CASA DELLA GIOVENTU' ERBA - ERBA (COMO)

030587 G.S.GIOVANILE CIVATESE - CIVATE (LECCO)

035321 BASKET NIBIONNO - NIBIONNO (LECCO)

000461 MANDELLO LARIO - MANDELLO DEL LARIO (LECCO)

054978 BLACKCOURTH BK CUCCIAGO BULLS - CUCCIAGO (COMO)

002986 G.S. VILLAGUARDIA A.S.D. - VILLA GUARDIA (COMO)

002404 INDIPENDENTE APPIANO - APPIANO GENTILE (COMO)

003469 ARS ROVAGNATE - LA VALLETTA BRIANZA (LECCO)

000876 MORBEGNO 70 - MORBEGNO (SONDRIO)

008280 BASKET CLUB TIRANO - TIRANO (SONDRIO)